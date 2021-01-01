About this product

Explore out of this world flavor profiles with the incredible Exxus Snap VV Variable Voltage Mini Vaporizer by Exxus Vape. A mini version of the original, this device employs the same characteristics adding top performance, high grade construction and of course stealth, compact use.



Some specular features include accommodation for up to 11mm cartridges for a wide range of use, magnetic thread adapters for security, 4 voltage settings for precise sessions, micro USB charging and powered by a high rate discharge lithium ion battery for lasting usage. It doesn’t stop there, at just 2 inches tall and an inch wide this mini powerhouse is the perfect pair for all your oil cartridge counterparts. With a 510-thread connection switch and swap between your favorite cartridges with ease, enjoying every puff on the way.