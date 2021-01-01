About this product
Experience a one of a kind performance with the Exxus Twistr by Exxus Vape. New to the market, this uniquely designed device is the ultimate discreet, portable vape pen delivering delicious flavors and grand clouds. Incorporating extensive features and easy to use functions, the Exxus Twistr is a definite stand out that will give you the best possible experience.
The Exxus Twistr is a 510 threaded device, making it compatible with a variety of oil cartridges. Simply screw the cartridge of your choice to the battery, allowing the two to connect for an unforgettable experience.
About this brand
Exxus Vape
Exxus Vape was established with the mission to create, develop, and distribute top of the line products for any and all vaporizing need. As an industry leader in the vaporizer community, Exxus Vape offers a variety of products that allow our users to vape herb, juice, and wax.
The newest additions to our line of vapes include the first of their kind in the category. The Exxus Mini is the world's smallest portable herb vaporizer and the Exxus GO is a hybrid with the portability of concentrate pen along with the power of a full size dab rig that hits like a freight train.
