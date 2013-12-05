Eybna
Charlotte’s Web - Pure Terpene Profile
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 1%CBD 13%
About this product
Origin:
Bred on a Colorado-based cannabis farm by the Stanley brothers
Major Terpenes:
39.7% Myrcene
12.2% Alpha-Pinene
11.1% Beta-Caryophyllene
8.2% Alpha-Bisabolol
5.0% Beta-Pinene
3.4% Limonene
3.2% Humulene
1.5% Phytol
1.0% Caryophyllene-Oxide
0.9% Nerolidol
13.8% Other terpenes
Scent:
Musty and piney with some light floral notes
Available Sizes:
50ml for 293$
250ml for 1175$
Charlotte's Web effects
Reported by real people like you
189 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
34% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
