Eybna
Mango Kush - Pure Terpene Profile
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Origin:
Cross of unknown Kush genetics
Major Terpenes:
56.8% Myrcene
11.6% Beta-Caryophyllene
9.4% Limonene
5.8% Linalool
3.7% Humulene
2.6% Beta-Pinene
2.2% Ocimene
1.6% Phytol
1.4% Terpineol
1.2% Fenchol
3.7% Other terpenes
Scent:
Noticeable exotic mango flavors give this profile a mild sweet kushy body, together with a delicate pine and citrus finish
Available Sizes:
50ml for 356$
250ml for 1425$
Mango Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
829 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!