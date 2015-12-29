Loading…
Logo for the brand Eybna

Eybna

Mango Kush - Pure Terpene Profile

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Origin:
Cross of unknown Kush genetics

Major Terpenes:
56.8% Myrcene
11.6% Beta-Caryophyllene
9.4% Limonene
5.8% Linalool
3.7% Humulene
2.6% Beta-Pinene
2.2% Ocimene
1.6% Phytol
1.4% Terpineol
1.2% Fenchol
3.7% Other terpenes

Scent:
Noticeable exotic mango flavors give this profile a mild sweet kushy body, together with a delicate pine and citrus finish

Available Sizes:
50ml for 356$
250ml for 1425$

Mango Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
829 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!