The Eyce ProTeck Ash Tray is a two in one silicone & glass piece that's designed to be used in tandem but has the ability to act as two unique trays. The inner tray is glass which provides a sturdy and easy to use base and is encased in a durable, platinum Eyce cured silicone. The outer rim features storage space which is designed to hold your favorite tools, papers and other supplies which can help elevate your sessions.