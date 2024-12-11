We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Fade Co
2
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
48 products
Badder
Cake Mintz 1g Live Badder
by Fade Co
starting at
$40.00
⅛ ounce
Badder
Rainbow Sherbert #11 1g Live Badder
by Fade Co
starting at
$65.00
each
Resin
Velvet Pie 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Resin
Bubble Bath x Espresso 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Resin
Slippery Susan x Miami Vice 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Resin
Sundae Sherbet x Hazelnut Cream 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Resin
Double Myntz x The Whit Cherry 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Resin
Double Myntz x Miami Vice 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Solventless
Hazelnut Cream x Miami Vice 1g Live Sugar
by Fade Co
Solventless
2090 1g Live Sugar
by Fade Co
Solventless
Double Myntz 1g Live Sugar
by Fade Co
Badder
Miami Vice 1g Live Badder
by Fade Co
Resin
Hazelnut Cream 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Solvent
Ice Cream Rntz 1g Live Sugar
by Fade Co
Badder
Double Myntz x Velvet Pie 1g Live Badder
by Fade Co
Badder
Slippery Susan 1g Live Badder
by Fade Co
Badder
Hazelnut Cream x Temptation 1g Live Badder
by Fade Co
Resin
White Strawberry x The Whit Cherry 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Resin
Melon Bomb 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Resin
The Whit Cherry 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Resin
Temptation x White Strawberry 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Resin
White Strawberry x Melon Bomb 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Resin
Boston Rntz x Cherry Dosido 1g Live Resin Cartridge
by Fade Co
Solvent
Red Velvet x Temptation 1g Live Sugar
by Fade Co
1
2
Home
Brands
Fade Co
Catalog
Concentrates