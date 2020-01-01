 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Faded Affiliation
Faded Affiliation

Redefining The Online Headshop Experience

About Faded Affiliation

Hello Everyone! We are Faded Affiliation , a group of glass enthusiasts, smokers, and innovators. (much like yourself!) We are an online retailer and headshop, founded and based in Los Angeles, CA, that ships smoking gear all over the country and even worldwide! We at Faded Affiliation have a great love for craftsmanship & fine glass, and we also understand that it can get costly - so we offer a great variety of high quality glass pipes, water pipes, bubblers, spoons, oil and dab rigs, and all the accessories at a price point that won't break the bank. We uphold all of our products to a high quality standard so you don't have to worry. We're dedicated to making sure you get the best possible service & smoking gear.