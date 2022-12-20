About this product
The 1:1:1 Ratio is formulated with equal parts CBD, CBG, and THC to maximize the entourage effect. This ratio is ideal for lending great support from the 3 most common cannabinoids.
Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, Essential Oil Blend (Lemon, Bergamot, Sweet Orange), Cannabis Oil w/ Terpenes, Natural Mango Flavor.
Cannabinoids:
67mg CBD, 67mg CBG, 67mg THC per package
4.5mg CBD, 4.5mg CBG, 4.5mg THC per serving
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
State License(s)
414286