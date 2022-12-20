About this product
The 1:1 ratio is the multi-tool of cannabis oil, providing support for a broad spectrum of needs. This balanced ratio is ideal for those who enjoy both CBD and THC.
Ingredients: Cannabis Oil w/ Terpenes
Cannabinoids [Average Potency]: 36% THC, 36% CBD
Fairwinds PAX Pods are compatible exclusively with the PAX Era and PAX Era Pro devices
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
State License(s)
414286