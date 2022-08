The 20:1 Ratio CBD-rich capsules are our highest ratio of CBD:THC. With a micro-serving of THC to optimize effects, this ratio is non-psychoactive by design. We have found that ratios much higher than 20:1 have diminishing returns in terms of benefits.



Per Serving: 12mg CBD / .67mg THC

Per Package: 190mg CBD / 10mg THC



Full-Spectrum Cannabis Oil, Herbal Blend (Eleuthero, Theanine, Piperine), Standardized Cannabis Terpene Blend, Magnesium Carbonate, Capsule (Vegetable Cellulose, Water)