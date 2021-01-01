What’s your Golden Ratio? The Fairwinds Ratio series provides users with the ability to hone in on their personal preferences, taking cannabis experience, tolerance, and desired effect all into account. The 10:1 ratio provides a comfortable balance of THC alongside a high-CBD potency. This ratio provides a CBD-dominant experience accompanied by a gentle touch of THC to help catalyze and enhance the effects. Designed for those looking for a clear-minded experience while still harnessing the full power that CBD has to offer with a minuscule serving of THC.



Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, Cannabis Concentrate, Cannabis Terpenes



Cannabinoids: [15 servings per bottle]

Per Serving: 12.2mg CBD / 1.2mg THC / 0.3mg (CBC, CBG, CBN)

Per Bottle: 182mg CBD / 18mg THC