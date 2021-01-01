About this product
What’s your Golden Ratio? The Fairwinds Ratio series provides users with the ability to hone in on their personal preferences, taking cannabis experience, tolerance, and desired effect all into account. The 1:1 Ratio Tincture is the multi-tool of cannabis oil, providing support for a broad spectrum of needs. With an even blend of both CBD and THC, users can experience their favorite qualities of both primary cannabinoids for the ultimate entourage effect. Larger servings of THC give this tincture the ability to produce a mild euphoric glow for a pleasant and soothing experience.
Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, Cannabis Oil, Cannabis Terpenes.
Cannabinoids: [15 servings per bottle]
Per Serving: 6.7mg CBD / 6.7mg THC / 0.3mg (CBG, CBC, CBN)
Per Bottle: 100mg CBD / 100mg THC
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
