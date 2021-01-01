What’s your Golden Ratio? The Fairwinds Ratio series provides users with the ability to hone in on their personal preferences, taking cannabis experience, tolerance, and desired effect all into account. The 1:1 Ratio Tincture is the multi-tool of cannabis oil, providing support for a broad spectrum of needs. With an even blend of both CBD and THC, users can experience their favorite qualities of both primary cannabinoids for the ultimate entourage effect. Larger servings of THC give this tincture the ability to produce a mild euphoric glow for a pleasant and soothing experience.



Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, Cannabis Oil, Cannabis Terpenes.



Cannabinoids: [15 servings per bottle]

Per Serving: 6.7mg CBD / 6.7mg THC / 0.3mg (CBG, CBC, CBN)

Per Bottle: 100mg CBD / 100mg THC