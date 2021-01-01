About this product
The 1:1 ratio is the multi-tool of cannabis oil, providing support for a broad spectrum of needs. Covering all benefits provided by both CBD and THC, this ratio is typically most effective for those seeking physical support and more of a relaxing effect.
Ingredients: Cannabis Oil w/ Terpenes
Cannabinoids: [Average Potency]
36% THC
36% CBD
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
