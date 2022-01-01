The 10:1 Ratio is a High-CBD & CBDA blend designed to provide clear-minded, powerful results. Featuring dominating servings of CBD & CBDA, this full-plant cannabis oil provides a specialized cannabinoid support system for a variety of needs. The effects from the small serving of THC are minimal and only included to enhance the support provided by the CBD & CBDA. The Clinical Terpene blend lends an effect that is neither awakening nor sedating. Each terpene in the Clinical Terpene blend was hand-selected by our lead chemist and team of MDs to provide optimal support for a variety of needs.



Ingredients: Cannabis Oil, 2nd-Phase Cannabis Juice Extract, Clinical Terpene Blend, Glycerin Flakes.



Clinical Terpenes: Alongside many of the leading minds in cannabis research, we found it necessary to establish a new classification of how we think and talk about the effects of cannabis. By adding to the standard nomenclature with the term "Clinical Terpenes", we aim to draw more attention to the individual effects of each fantastic terpene. Within this Clinical Terpene blend, you'll find some of the same terpenes found in cannabis. For example, Limonene is commonly found in many uplifting Sativa strains; however, clinical studies on Limonene derived from other botanical sources have shown much greater benefits than just a simple energy boost. Data has shown this terpene to reduce stress as well as increase the absorption of other terpenes and cannabinoids



Cannabinoids: [40 Servings per pen]

Per Serving: 8mg CBD / 8mg CBDA / 0.75mg THC / 0.75mg THCA

Per Pen: 320mg CBD / 320mg CBDA / 30mg THC / 30mg THCA