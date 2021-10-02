The 1:1 Ratio is a balanced blend of not just two, but four major cannabinoids. Standardized with even quarters of CBD, CBDA, THC, and THCA, this cannabis oil provides a diverse cannabinoid support system for a variety of needs. Effects from the THC provide a mild euphoria that is dominated by the powerful, clear-minded support of CBD, THCA, & CBDA. The Clinical Terpene blend lends an effect that is neither awakening nor sedating. Each terpene in the Clinical Terpene blend was hand-selected by our lead chemist and team of MDs to provide optimal support for a variety of needs.



Ingredients: Cannabis Oil, Cannabis Juice Extract, Cannabis Terpenes, Glycerin Flakes.



Clinical Terpenes: Alongside many of the leading minds in cannabis research, we found it necessary to establish a new classification of how we think and talk about the effects of cannabis. By adding to the standard nomenclature with the term "Clinical Terpenes", we aim to draw more attention to the individual effects of each fantastic terpene. Within this Clinical Terpene blend, you'll find some of the same terpenes known to be found in cannabis. For example, Limonene is commonly found in many uplifting Sativa strains; however, clinical studies on Limonene derived from other botanical sources have shown much greater benefits than just a simple energy boost. Data has shown this terpene to reduce stress as well as increase the absorption of other terpenes and cannabinoids!



Cannabinoids: [40 servings per pen]

Per Serving: 4mg CBD / 4mg THC / 4mg CBDA / 4mg THCA

Per Pen: 140mg CBD / 140mg THC / 140mg CBDA / 140mg THCA