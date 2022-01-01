The 1:10 CBD to THC ratio FECO provides a potent cannabis effect, with each serving delivering a hefty dose of THC. A small amount of CBD synergizes to improve the benefits of THC. The oil is blended with clinical terpenes to provide an optimal experience.



Ingredients: Cannabis Oil, 2nd Phase Whole-Plant Cannabis Juice Extract, Clinical Terpene Blend, Glycerin Flakes.



Clinical Terpenes: Alongside many of the leading minds in cannabis research, we found it necessary to establish a new classification of how we think and talk about the effects of cannabis. By adding to the standard nomenclature with the term "Clinical Terpenes", we aim to draw more attention to the individual effects of each fantastic terpene. Within this Clinical Terpene blend, you'll find some of the same terpenes found in cannabis. For example, Limonene is commonly found in many uplifting Sativa strains; however, clinical studies on Limonene derived from other botanical sources have shown much greater benefits than just a simple energy boost. Data has shown this terpene to reduce stress as well as increase the absorption of other terpenes and cannabinoids!



Cannabinoids: [40 servings per pen]

Per Serving: 8mg THC / 8mg THCA / 0.75mg CBD / 0.75mg CBDA

Per Pen: 320mg THC / 320mg THCA / 30mg CBD / 30mg CBDA