Support comfort & tranquility while enhancing quality of life and daily wellness. CBD, THCA, and THC along with some of the most powerful herbs available place this suppository in a league of its own. These all-natural vaginal suppositories effectively deliver the amazing capabilities of cannabis in an easy-to-use, rapidly-absorbed, and ultra-effective form.



Ingredients: Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Shea Butter, Cannabis Oil, Herbal Extract Blend (Peony, Red Sage, Berberine).



Cannabinoids: [4 Servings per package]

Per Serving: 5mg CBD / 5mg THCA / 10mg THC

Per Package: 20mg CBD / 20mg THCA / 40mg THC