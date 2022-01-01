About this product
Support comfort & tranquility while enhancing quality of life and daily wellness. CBD, THCA, and THC along with some of the most powerful herbs available place this suppository in a league of its own. These all-natural vaginal suppositories effectively deliver the amazing capabilities of cannabis in an easy-to-use, rapidly-absorbed, and ultra-effective form.
Ingredients: Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Shea Butter, Cannabis Oil, Herbal Extract Blend (Peony, Red Sage, Berberine).
Cannabinoids: [4 Servings per package]
Per Serving: 5mg CBD / 5mg THCA / 10mg THC
Per Package: 20mg CBD / 20mg THCA / 40mg THC
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
