Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Fairwinds Manufacturing

Fairwinds Manufacturing

FLOW Stick (Cooling Formula)

About this product

Easy to use and mess-free, this topical stick is designed to provide cooling, soothing relief whenever (and wherever) you need it.

Cocoa butter, terpenes, proven herbal extracts, and our unique Canna Vera combine with 900mg cannabinoids to help you feel the FLOW.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!