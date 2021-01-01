About this product
Easy to use and mess-free, this topical stick is designed to provide warming, soothing relief whenever (and wherever) you need it.
Cocoa butter, terpenes, proven herbal extracts, and our unique Canna Vera combine with 900mg cannabinoids to help you feel the FLOW.
Cocoa butter, terpenes, proven herbal extracts, and our unique Canna Vera combine with 900mg cannabinoids to help you feel the FLOW.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective