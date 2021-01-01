About this product
Elevate your next adventure with the Sativa Lifestyle THC capsule. This sugar-free, vegan, and terpene-fortified capsule is packed with premium cannabis oil & an uplifting herbal blend sure to give you a long-lasting boost for your next outing. The Sativa terpenes coating each capsule provide an uplifting experience and work to enhance absorption. When you choose Fairwinds, it’s more than cannabis - it’s a lifestyle.
Ingredients: Sativa cannabis Oil, Terpene Blend, Herbal Extract Blend (Theanine, Green Tea, Gingko Biloba), Coconut Flakes, Gelatin Capsule (Vegetable Cellulose, Water)
Cannabinoids: [10 servings per package]
Per Serving: 10mg THC
Per Package: 100mg THC
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
