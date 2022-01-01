All-natural ingredients, fortified cannabis terpenes, and premium, flower-extracted cannabis oil blended in avocado oil put these tinctures a shelf above the rest. Not only has avocado oil attained prescription drug and food supplement status in Europe for its anti-inflammatory properties, it also enhances bio-availability, doesn’t feel or taste oily, and has a neutral flavor. On top of everything else, avocado oil is an excellent source for Omega-3, 6 & 9s, and has the highest temperature rating for cooking, making it great for culinary ventures.



Why Terpene Fortified?

Terpenes are powerful natural compounds found in cannabis which help determine a strain's relaxing or uplifting effect. Alongside cannabinoid potency, aroma, and flavor, terpenes play a key role in the amazing effect and support cannabis provides! This synergy is part of what's known as the entourage effect. By including a standardized terpene blend to each Lifestyle tincture, we truly optimize & amplify the desired effect in each drop all while increasing the bio-availability of the cannabinoid blend.

Note: This product has not been approved by the FDA to treat, cure or prevent any disease.



Ingredients: Avocado Oil, Cannabis Concentrate, Terpenes, Essential Oils, Natural Flavor.



Cannabinoids: [10 servings per bottle]

Per serving: 10mg THC

Per bottle: 100mg THC