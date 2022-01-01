About this product
All-natural ingredients, fortified cannabis terpenes, and premium, flower-extracted cannabis oil blended in avocado oil put these tinctures a shelf above the rest. Not only has avocado oil attained prescription drug and food supplement status in Europe for its anti-inflammatory properties, it also enhances bio-availability, doesn’t feel or taste oily, and has a neutral flavor. On top of everything else, avocado oil is an excellent source for Omega-3, 6 & 9s, and has the highest temperature rating for cooking, making it great for culinary ventures.
Why Terpene Fortified?
Terpenes are powerful natural compounds found in cannabis which help determine a strain's relaxing or uplifting effect. Alongside cannabinoid potency, aroma, and flavor, terpenes play a key role in the amazing effect and support cannabis provides! This synergy is part of what's known as the entourage effect. By including a standardized terpene blend to each Lifestyle tincture, we truly optimize & amplify the desired effect in each drop all while increasing the bio-availability of the cannabinoid blend.
Note: This product has not been approved by the FDA to treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Ingredients: Avocado Oil, Cannabis Concentrate, Terpenes, Essential Oils, Natural Flavor.
Cannabinoids: [10 servings per bottle]
Per serving: 10mg THC
Per bottle: 100mg THC
Why Terpene Fortified?
Terpenes are powerful natural compounds found in cannabis which help determine a strain's relaxing or uplifting effect. Alongside cannabinoid potency, aroma, and flavor, terpenes play a key role in the amazing effect and support cannabis provides! This synergy is part of what's known as the entourage effect. By including a standardized terpene blend to each Lifestyle tincture, we truly optimize & amplify the desired effect in each drop all while increasing the bio-availability of the cannabinoid blend.
Note: This product has not been approved by the FDA to treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Ingredients: Avocado Oil, Cannabis Concentrate, Terpenes, Essential Oils, Natural Flavor.
Cannabinoids: [10 servings per bottle]
Per serving: 10mg THC
Per bottle: 100mg THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective