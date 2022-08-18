O Intimate: a cannabis-infused, hypoallergenic, condom-safe, silicone-based lubricant. O was formulated for people with sensitive skin and to provide a long-lasting glide that won’t become sticky or dry. Traditional oil lubricants can cause condom breakage, and water-based lubricants usually do not perform well enough. Our silicone formula uses ultra-pure ingredients that won’t cause skin irritation. O lubricant is designed for use by all genders



Per Pump: 2mg THC / .4mg CBD



Per Package: 140mg THC / 30mg CBD