About this product
Tastes like orange, spice, and dill
Feels joyful, uplifting, and engaging
Top terpenes: Myrcene, a-Maaliene, Selinadiene
Total terpenes: 13%
All Passion Flower products are third-party tested to confirm that they are 100% free of any pesticides
Passion Flower is dedicated to providing you high-quality cannabis.
Because pesticides are gross - and clean vape cartridges are possible.
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
State License(s)
414286