75% Indica / 25% Sativa
Royal Kush crossed with Grape Ape. Both the smell and taste of the inhale is undeniably like grape soda. This indica dominant strain has a nice body vibe that floats casually up to relieve the stresses of modern day life. She’s a real looker with bright orange pistols sprouting from petite purple calyxes made lavender by a heavy frosting of trichomes.
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.