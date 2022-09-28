About this product
80% Indica / 20% Sativa
Royal Kush is a cross between Afghani and Skunk #1. She has a sandalwood aroma and a light vanilla/fruity flavor. A fun hybrid to go camping or hiking with. Medium dense dark green buds with bright orange hairs.
Falcanna
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.