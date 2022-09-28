20% Indica / 80% Sativa



Tree Octopus is a cross between Candy Kush and Diesel Thai and is a very focusing and uplifting flower when burned. The buds are nice and dense with a great trichome count. Expect this flower to have an earthier version of a diesel-like scent and a flavor that combines notes of sweet and sour citrus fruits. Make sure you have something to do, it can be a very energizing cultivar. Tree Octopus was named after the legend of the tree octopi that are said to inhabit the very rainiest river valleys on the west slope of the Olympic Peninsula, where it rains so much the trees never dry out. The name is Justin's idea and Bethany just couldn't tell him no...