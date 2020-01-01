 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. FARM
FARM Cover Photo

FARM

SMALL BATCH FRESH Live Resin Sauce. From Plant-to-Pod.

FARM featured photo 1
FARM featured photo 2
A wholesome plant-to-pen approach that preserves natural cannabis goodness in vape form.
A wholesome plant-to-pen approach that preserves natural cannabis goodness in vape form.
FARM featured photo 4
FARM featured photo 5

About FARM

Single Origin Live Resin, Small Batch. Each Farm batch is sourced from premium harvests from our favorite farms across California. Limited-release strains are curated from batches based on harvest seasons and availability. The Farm Process. Freshly frozen after harvest, the whole flower is kept at sub-zero temperatures through the process. Our careful plant-to-pod approach ensures maximum retention of the plant’s valuable terpene and cannabinoid profile, giving our vapes a pure, clean cannabis flavor. Specially designed for those who appreciate natural cannabis taste and full flavor. All Farm produce is sourced from carefully vetted local farmers for the best quality seasonal flower, giving you naturally-derived and wholesome vapes. Our Clean Cannabis Guarantee assures that all Farm products meet California state cannabis regulations.

In stores nearby

There are currently no products for sale in stores near you. Visit the brand's website for more information.View all locations

Cartridges

more products

Solvent

more products

Available in

United States, California