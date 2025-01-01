We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
FARM
SMALL BATCH FRESH Live Resin Sauce. From Plant-to-Pod.
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
FARM products
10 products
Resin
Wedding Cake Live Resin Sauce
by FARM
Cartridges
Sweet & Sour OG Pax Pod Cartridge
by FARM
Resin
Medusa Live Resin 1g
by FARM
Cartridges
Chemdog Pax Pod Cartridge
by FARM
Resin
Sled Dawg Live Resin Sauce 1g
by FARM
Cartridges
Wedding Cake Pax Pod Cartridge
by FARM
Resin
Kosher Kush Live Resin Sauce
by FARM
Cartridges
Sour Diesel Pax Pod Cartridge
by FARM
Cartridges
Alien Rock Pax Pod Cartridge
by FARM
Cartridges
Purple Punch Pax Pod Cartridge
by FARM
Home
Brands
FARM
Catalog