About this product

--- Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save ---



• 350mg full spectrum CBD oil

• Solvent-free Blueberry flavor terpene

• Extract from hemp flowers

• No thinners, no solvents, no fillers

• Pure, full spectrum CBD formulated with terpenes

• CO2 extracted from organically-grown hemp

• Free of additives, pesticides, heavy metals, solvents

• Rechargeable battery with included USB charger

• Net wt. 500mg

• Grown in Holland. Made in USA.



Suggested usage: Up to 3 four-second puffs. There’re approximately 200 puffs per vape pen.



Optimized formula. Farmacy Bliss vape pens are filled with our proprietary blend of high concentration, CO2-extracted, full spectrum CBD oil and full spectrum non-cannabis derived terpenes. All of our vape formulations are free of solvents, thinners, and fillers.



It’s pure, potent CBD for effective, natural relief. Farmacy Bliss vape products are lab-certified and 100% free of heavy metals, additives, solvents, and pesticides as well as GMO- free, gluten-free, and dairy-free.

Vaping provides an effective method of delivering CBD for immediate relief due to its quick absorption. It’s great for providing instantaneous and on-the-go relief from mild anxiety, pain, insomnia, headaches. During vaporization, CBD enters the lungs and diffuses directly into the bloodstream rather than passing through the gut and liver. This allows nearly four times as much CBD to enter circulation for a maximum absorption of roughly 50 - 60%. This means that with vaping, one can achieve almost the same beneficial effects with a much smaller amount of CBD.



Relief from stress, anxiety and pain. Are you a professional with a stressful job? A mom balancing children and a million other things? An athlete experiencing muscle pain? Or someone with a chronic disease? Whatever challenges life is sending your way, our products can help you stay calm and focused while providing relief, so that you can concentrate on the things that matter most. Full-spectrum relief from pain, anxiety, and chronic conditions from a powerful, natural plant.



--- Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save ---