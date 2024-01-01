1oz - High THC Hybrid (Tuscan Gelato grown by One Family Farms) - 1000mg

by Farmer's Friend Extracts
THC —CBD —

About this product

1oz - High THC Hybrid (Tuscan Gelato grown by One Family Farms) - 1000mg

Farmer's Friend tinctures are coconut oil based for high bioavailability and a long shelf-life. The graduated dropper allows you to measure the perfect dose. We offer strain-specific THC and CBD tinctures in 1000mg formulas featuring indicas, sativas, hybrids, and CBD-rich options. Apply directly in the mouth or add to food or beverage. Vegan. Gluten-Free. Sugar-Free.

Infused with Tuscan Gelato by One Family Farms

30 servings per bottle

For more information on our tinctures: https://www.ffepdx.com/full-list-of-cannabis-tinctures

Logo for the brand Farmer's Friend Extracts
Farmer's Friend Extracts
We utilize the selective properties of CO2 extraction to capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes & cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste & feel like the strains they were extracted from.

We are Oregon medical marijuana patients and cannabis advocates who believe you deserve high quality cannabis products at an affordable price.

Our strain-specific products contain the full-spectrum of benefits from cannabis with no unnecessary ingredients.

We are locally owned, operated, and financed in Oregon.

Made with love! ❤️
