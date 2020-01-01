 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
From The Finest Farmers To All Our Friends. Stay Friendly!

1.0g Full Spectrum CO2 Oil Cartridges
1.0g FECO2 - Full Extract Cannabis Oil Produced With CO2
1.0g Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) Twists | Eat it, dab it, smoke it, vape it
Our potent and terpene rich oil is free of pesticides and residual solvents.
Here is our small Portland team! We are locally owned, operated, and financed
About Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX

Farmer's Friend Extracts specializes in Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO) and Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO2) using CO2. Our oil is produced using a single strain from a single farm. Our oil is always full-spectrum with no additives, fillers or added terpenes. We capture the cannabis plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoid profile so that when you try our products they taste and feel like the strains they were extracted from. We partnered with The CBD Apothecary to offer our RCO in capsules, tinctures, and lotions. Licensed Oregon Extractor of the highest quality CO2 oil

Cartridges

Ingestible

Solvent

Available in

United States, Oregon, Ohio