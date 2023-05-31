Apricot Auto | Fast Buds seeds
Product rating:
5.0(15)
About this product
Apricot Auto has proven to be a true representation of what modern autoflowers are. With yields reaching 550 g/m2 in 9-10 weeks and up to 26% THC, this Indica-dominant variety offers one the most unique terpene profile you’ll ever experience. As its name suggests, this variety offers a delicious aroma of fresh ripe apricot that tastes just like it smells. Expect a sweet and sour background with subtle hints of woody and citrusy terps and a powerful apricot marmalade-like aroma that packs a hard-hitting narcotic Indica effect. Apricot Auto’s effects will almost immediately boost your mood with a full-on stoney sensation from head to toe. You’ll experience a peaceful head high that pushes out any negative thoughts and replaces them with pure happiness; As the effect sets in and gets stronger and stronger, the corporal relaxation turns into a deeply narcotic couch-lock high that will glue you to the couch unable to move anytime soon.
About this brand
Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds
Fast Buds seed bank
With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains.
Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence.
We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.
