About this product

DESCRIPTION



We have created a real grapefruit in cannabis form for lovers of the bitter, sweet and citrus flavors of this fruit. Grapefruit is autoflowering and feminized, and a very productive and powerful hybrid. We’ve developed an autoflowering version of a Vancouver Sour Citrus, the result is a fast growing strain with great potential.



Taste



Its flavor is very sweet, typical of strains of marijuana found in California, with bitter a aftertaste that's evident on the palate.



Effect



Within seconds it causes a well balanced high that induces brain stimulation, and has a significant calming impact on the body. As with its horticulture, its buzz is harmonious; its effect is a balance between Sativa speediness and Indica couchlock, all bathed with a powerful aroma of grapefruit. Her fans say she's an ideal strain to smoke during the day since Grapefruit enhances mood and sharpens the senses. This variety is ideal for long working days that are made enjoyable with her strong aroma of grapefruit.



Growing



It performs fine when grown indoors as well as outdoors, but is best suited to grow cabinets, where it can yield 600 grams per m (1.3 pounds per light). Outdoor yields have been recorded at approximately 300 grams per plant (10 oz). Lovers of citrus will have a wonderful experience growing this variety. They'll love its lemon, bitter orange, and grapefruit aromas that will perfume the grow area during its entire growth cycle It grows quite rapidly, with the period from germination to harvest lasting a scant eight and a half weeks. Plus, it doesn't require special care to any great extent, just a little natural fertilizer and good exposure to light. It is a small plant, not exceeding 90 cm (35 inches), but can readily fill an entire room with its odor. So if your neighbors are allergic to grapefruit, you should install odor filters! Despite its short size, it builds up a thick main stem, with secondary lateral branches covered with buds that are compact and resinous. Its potent, aromatic buds display surprisingly dramatic orange and yellow colors.



It has a high percentage of cannabinoids: 19% THC and 1% CBD. Rest assured that it exerts powerful effects on the mind and body.



Medical



Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma



SPECS



Taste: Grapefruit

Room: Indoor | Outdoor

Gender: Feminized

Genes: sativa/indica

Genetics: Grapefruit (clon from Vancouver) autoflowering

Flowering: 8-9 weeks from germination

Harvest US: up to 1.3 pounds per light

Harvest EU: 400-600 g/m2 50-300 g/plant

Height US: up to 35 inches

Height EU: 60-90 cm

THC: Very high

CBD: 1%

Autoflowering: Yes



Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/grapefruit



