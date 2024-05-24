Sour Jealousy Auto ™
HybridTHC 29%CBD 1%
About this strain
Sour Jealousy Auto is a sativa-dominant autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This is a tall, high-yielding plant ideally-suited to warmer environments and mild nutrients that can produce up to 29% THC. Sour Jealousy Auto offers consumers energizing, creative, and happy effects; medical patients dealing with depression may benefit. The primary notes in Sour Jealousy Auto’s palate are earthy, sour, and floral. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Jealousy Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
