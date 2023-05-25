Get 15% off with the code LFL420 A monster autoflower. Reaching up to 150cm, one of the biggest autos out there. Taste real power. Berrylicious resin with up to 27% THC! Perfectly balanced. Suited for day and nighttime use, the ideal all-day strain. Grows big, yields bigger. Harvests of up to 600gr/m2! The ideal everyday effect. A perfect strain for those who need that extra push in the early morning.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Buy auto flowering cannabis seeds with a discount! GET 20% OFF with the code LFL420 Fast Buds seed bank With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains. Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence. We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.