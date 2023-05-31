GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420

Boasting up to 25% THC, Ztrawberriez Auto arises from a cross between two Cali varieties known for their outstanding terpene profiles and potency. This strain does not only produce up to 600 g/m2 of beautiful rock-hard bud in 9-10 weeks but also will take your taste buds on a rollercoaster trip through the whole range of sweet and fruity terps. Expect flavors ranging from strawberry to lemon to grape to blueberry that come hand-in-hand with a fantastically balanced effect with a slight Indica dominance. Ztrawberriez Auto’s effects start with an uplifted cerebral head high that keeps you alert and happy while its Indica side relaxes your whole body and takes the edge off, putting you in a nicely balanced, calm, and focused mind state that allows you to get things done even on the busiest workdays.

