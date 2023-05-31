Ztrawberriez Auto | Fast Buds
Product rating:
5.0(21)
About this product
GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420
Boasting up to 25% THC, Ztrawberriez Auto arises from a cross between two Cali varieties known for their outstanding terpene profiles and potency. This strain does not only produce up to 600 g/m2 of beautiful rock-hard bud in 9-10 weeks but also will take your taste buds on a rollercoaster trip through the whole range of sweet and fruity terps. Expect flavors ranging from strawberry to lemon to grape to blueberry that come hand-in-hand with a fantastically balanced effect with a slight Indica dominance. Ztrawberriez Auto’s effects start with an uplifted cerebral head high that keeps you alert and happy while its Indica side relaxes your whole body and takes the edge off, putting you in a nicely balanced, calm, and focused mind state that allows you to get things done even on the busiest workdays.
Boasting up to 25% THC, Ztrawberriez Auto arises from a cross between two Cali varieties known for their outstanding terpene profiles and potency. This strain does not only produce up to 600 g/m2 of beautiful rock-hard bud in 9-10 weeks but also will take your taste buds on a rollercoaster trip through the whole range of sweet and fruity terps. Expect flavors ranging from strawberry to lemon to grape to blueberry that come hand-in-hand with a fantastically balanced effect with a slight Indica dominance. Ztrawberriez Auto’s effects start with an uplifted cerebral head high that keeps you alert and happy while its Indica side relaxes your whole body and takes the edge off, putting you in a nicely balanced, calm, and focused mind state that allows you to get things done even on the busiest workdays.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds
Buy auto flowering cannabis seeds with a discount! GET 20% OFF with the code LFL420
Fast Buds seed bank
With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains.
Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence.
We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.
Fast Buds seed bank
With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains.
Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence.
We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.