Logo for the brand Fat Ass Glass Company

Fat Ass Glass Company

Yellow & Orange Wig Wag Atomic Bomb Beaker Bottom Bong

About this product

PAYMENT PLANS AVAILABLE CHECK FATASSGLASS.COM
Yellow & Orange Wig Wag Atomic Bomb Beaker Bottom Bong

About 14″ Tall

14mm Female Joint

Removable slitted downstem

Wigwag topped Atomic Bomb Percolator

Ice Catcher

Thick Glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!