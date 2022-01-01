About this product
Our Feel Alive™ CBD gel caps are formulated for use when you need an added push of focus, uplifted spirit, and anti-inflammatory interaction.
We developed Feel Alive™ to utilize the natural benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) combined with curcumin to deliver a dietary supplement worthy of being utilized both by adults with active lifestyles and top competitive athletes.
Feel Alive™ hemp oil gel caps are created with a patent-pending water-soluble liquid, and contain 25mg of CBD each, along with other minor phytocannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, CBC, and over 40 naturally present synergistic terpenes.
This product contains 25mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per capsule and is designed to have maximum absorption and optimum bioavailability. Dosing can be customized according to desired specifications/outcomes.
Our gel caps push bioavailability to 3-5 times higher than cannabinoids delivered in oil, leading to enhanced biological response.
We developed Feel Alive™ to utilize the natural benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) combined with curcumin to deliver a dietary supplement worthy of being utilized both by adults with active lifestyles and top competitive athletes.
Feel Alive™ hemp oil gel caps are created with a patent-pending water-soluble liquid, and contain 25mg of CBD each, along with other minor phytocannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, CBC, and over 40 naturally present synergistic terpenes.
This product contains 25mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per capsule and is designed to have maximum absorption and optimum bioavailability. Dosing can be customized according to desired specifications/outcomes.
Our gel caps push bioavailability to 3-5 times higher than cannabinoids delivered in oil, leading to enhanced biological response.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Feel Brands™
At Feel Brands we partner with industry-leading formulation scientists, growers, and extractors to research, develop, and produce cannabidiol (CBD) products for adults with active lifestyles.
We have developed, and will continue to develop, products that meet a stringent requirement to be the best CBD solutions that you can find anywhere. Our products are produced from organic, fully-legal US-grown hemp, are extracted using the cleanest & safest CO2 methods available, are GMO & THC FREE.
All Feel Brands™ CBD products come with the assurance that you’re getting what you pay for. That’s priority Numero Uno.
We have developed, and will continue to develop, products that meet a stringent requirement to be the best CBD solutions that you can find anywhere. Our products are produced from organic, fully-legal US-grown hemp, are extracted using the cleanest & safest CO2 methods available, are GMO & THC FREE.
All Feel Brands™ CBD products come with the assurance that you’re getting what you pay for. That’s priority Numero Uno.