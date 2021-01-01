About this product

Our Feel Relief™ topical is formulated to provide localized relief in an easy to use & simple to carry package. For use either alone or paired with other Feel Brands™ CBD products, choose Feel Relief™ as needed for continued peak performance, both personally & professionally.



Our broad-spectrum topicals are combined with menthol & eucalyptus leaf extract to deliver a rapid cooling effect that soothes the skin while the active cannabinoid ingredients travel through the skin to deliver relief. Our easy-to-use roll-on can be applied as often as needed to achieve desired results



This product contains 150mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per 1.8z roll-on container, and is designed to provide maximum localized absorption and optimum bioavailability. Use as needed and as directed.