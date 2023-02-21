Get lifted for less with a two grammer bucket of some of the best extracts in the state of Oregon. For those that run through a single gram before they know it or others that like a staple solid high to rely on.
The Banana Split badder is a tasty sativa dominant hybrid cross of Tangie and Banana Sherbet. With the taste of sweet cream and cherries, the Banana Split is a mood boosting strain with uplifting euphoric effect. Great for a day where you can relax and take it easy with no real agenda.
Say hello to Feel Goods, a brand dedicated to enhancing your everyday life through the power of positive vibes and affordable quality cannabis. The Feel Goods mission is to bring happiness and relaxation into your life with every product. We are passionate about brightening up your day with our line of budget friendly pre-roll packs, 2g extracts, juicy infused pre-rolls, and gummies so you can get lifted for less! Made with ingredients that make you feel good inside and out.
When every dollar counts, feel better about your purchase with Feel Goods!