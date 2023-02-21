Get lifted for less with a two grammer bucket of some of the best extracts in the state of Oregon. For those that run through a single gram before they know it or others that like a staple solid high to rely on.



The Banana Split badder is a tasty sativa dominant hybrid cross of Tangie and Banana Sherbet. With the taste of sweet cream and cherries, the Banana Split is a mood boosting strain with uplifting euphoric effect. Great for a day where you can relax and take it easy with no real agenda.

