Sure to bring a smile to your face, our gummy straws are super tasty and come in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. Made using organic, vegan friendly, feel good ingredients, with all natural flavors and colors, and full spectrum Buddies liquid diamond extract for a potent experience that will have you floating high.
The Tangy Tangerine Gummy Straw is a sativa variety with blissful effects that are uplifting, stimulating, and creative. These gummies are the perfect balance of sweetness, citrus, and potent.
Say hello to Feel Goods, a brand dedicated to enhancing your everyday life through the power of positive vibes and affordable quality cannabis. The Feel Goods mission is to bring happiness and relaxation into your life with every product. We are passionate about brightening up your day with our line of budget friendly pre-roll packs, 2g extracts, juicy infused pre-rolls, and gummies so you can get lifted for less! Made with ingredients that make you feel good inside and out.
When every dollar counts, feel better about your purchase with Feel Goods!