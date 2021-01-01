About this product

Genetic lineage: NL x Lowryder

Indoor: 11-13 weeks

Outdoor: Yes, 11-13 weeks (start to finish). See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods

Height: Indoor: 40-80 cm | Outdoor: 60-130 cm

Yield: Indoor: 300 g/m² | Outdoor: 40-100 g/plant

Taste/smell: The smell is typical NL; strong, earthy with a hint of mint

Effect: couchlock, long-lasting high



The Northern Light (NL) is probably the most worked on strain in the world. It has been used to create so many hybrids. It originates from the US and was improved in the Netherlands. We used our own NL to create an amazing autoflowering strain. This is absolutely one of the best autoflowering strains you will come across. This cannabis strain has been undergoing constant changes for 20 years now; higher flower rate, sugared buds, fewer and thinner leaves resulted in higher yields in a S.O.G. But it is still the same strong cannabis product, with the original Northern Lights smell and taste. In this case in the autoflowering cannabis version.



A very potent strain It can be grown perfectly in the most northern places, like Scandinavia, Poland and Siberia. In these regions of the world she grows very well in the gardens. For Indoor SOG is the perfect method to maximize yield.



The taste and smell is strong, earthy with a hint of mint. The effect is truly Indica; a long-lasting couch-lock Indica high.