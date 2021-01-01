About this product

Genetic lineage: Ruderalis x White Widow x Big Bud

Indoor: 10-12 weeks (start to finish)

Outdoor: YES, 10-12 weeks (start to finish)

Height:Indoor: 80-90 cm | Outdoor: 80-130 cm

Yield: Indoor: 300-400 g/m² | Outdoor: 40-100 g/plant

Taste/smell: Fruity, citrus and skunky taste and smell

Effect: Very relaxing high. Narcotic in higher dosage



Auto White Widow x Big Bud is now available as an automatic flowering version of our world best seller, White Widow x Big Bud. This strain and the Auto NL are the two best-selling autoflowering strains for good reason: the plants are vigorous and produce enormous buds with glistening trichomes. The buds start off with an open structure and then fill out completely from bottom to top. It is genuinely one of the best autoflowering strains available today. The flowering time for these plants is pretty fast, approximately 70-80 days whether grown indoor or outdoor.



The original female strain became such a huge success due to its prodigious capacity to produce stupefying yields and high-quality bud. The Auto WW x BB has a rich fruity, citrus, skunky smell and taste. The high is very relaxing and even narcotic in higher dosage.