About this product
Genetic lineage: Compolti x Lemon Kush
Outdoor: YES.
Height: Outdoor: 300-400 cm
Yield: Outdoor: 1500-3000 g/plant
Taste/smell: Intense hints of musk, herbs and citrus and lavender
Effect: Powerful, yet balanced stone/high
Plants grow up to 3 to 4 metres high outdoor. Its yield is impressive with big, elongated colas that harvest up to 3 kgs per plant! The Compolti increased the CBD percentage whilst lowering the THC to sub 0.3% THC. As it is sub 0.3% THC it is legal to grow in Italy and Switzerland. CBD % is around 12-14% depending on climate.
There is some variation in taste. The aroma is complex and beautifully balanced. The terpene profile is influenced by Myrcene with hints of musk, herbs and citrus. And Linalool that gives it wonderful floral hints of lavender.
About this brand
Female Seeds
Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's.
"I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.."
At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds.
Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass.
"Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems."
"Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."
