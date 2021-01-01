About this product
Genetic lineage: (Cherry AK x Purple Punch) x Auto Kush/Skunk Special
Indoor (symbol): 8-10 weeks
Outdoor (symbol): YES.
Height (symbol): Indoor: 80-120 cm | Outdoor: 100-150 cm
Yield (symbol): Indoor: 450-650 g/m² | Outdoor: 350-500 g/plant
Taste/smell: Intense smooth velvety cherry-like aroma on the inhale, classic pungent skunky on the exhale.
Effect: Powerful, crisp, coasting and energizing high. Perfect for the day.
A wonderful revamp of one of our classic strains, Pure AK! We were gifted with a special clone of Cherry Punch, a garden delight from Symbiotic Genetics (US), and have with a healthy and powerful Skunk Special father, to improve vigor, resistance and production.
We could not be happier with the final result. An Indica dominant strain with an absolutely balanced high and a mouthwatering, cherry-like velvety aroma.This will be soon one of the favorites to work with in the garden.
Cherry Pie grows very easily and is not fussy about nutrients. Due to its Indica parents, plants grow short and squatty with huge dark green leaves and it does not stretch out excessively in flowering stage. Our Cherry Pie gifts the attentive and passionate gardener with huge and rock hard nugs, colored in dark green with eye-catchy purple to blue shades, giving this strain an overall outstanding bag appeal. In addition, buds have the signature pungent skunk essence of the Skunk Special, while the Purple Punch with Cherry AK adds a pleasant and velvety cherry sweetness.
The effect is reminiscent of the crispy, euphoric high of a classic AK and Skunk Special, but with an added firm layer of sweet soothing Indica from Purple Punch. Just perfect for daytime use, Cherry Punch is a master at relieving tension from the body and boosting creativity and productivity.
A very well balanced high, that’ll make your day just wonderful.
About this brand
Female Seeds
Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's.
"I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.."
At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds.
Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass.
"Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems."
"Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."
