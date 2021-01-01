About this product

Genetic lineage: (Cherry AK x Purple Punch) x Auto Kush/Skunk Special

Indoor (symbol): 8-10 weeks

Outdoor (symbol): YES.

Height (symbol): Indoor: 80-120 cm | Outdoor: 100-150 cm

Yield (symbol): Indoor: 450-650 g/m² | Outdoor: 350-500 g/plant

Taste/smell: Intense smooth velvety cherry-like aroma on the inhale, classic pungent skunky on the exhale.

Effect: Powerful, crisp, coasting and energizing high. Perfect for the day.



A wonderful revamp of one of our classic strains, Pure AK! We were gifted with a special clone of Cherry Punch, a garden delight from Symbiotic Genetics (US), and have with a healthy and powerful Skunk Special father, to improve vigor, resistance and production.

We could not be happier with the final result. An Indica dominant strain with an absolutely balanced high and a mouthwatering, cherry-like velvety aroma.This will be soon one of the favorites to work with in the garden.



Cherry Pie grows very easily and is not fussy about nutrients. Due to its Indica parents, plants grow short and squatty with huge dark green leaves and it does not stretch out excessively in flowering stage. Our Cherry Pie gifts the attentive and passionate gardener with huge and rock hard nugs, colored in dark green with eye-catchy purple to blue shades, giving this strain an overall outstanding bag appeal. In addition, buds have the signature pungent skunk essence of the Skunk Special, while the Purple Punch with Cherry AK adds a pleasant and velvety cherry sweetness.



The effect is reminiscent of the crispy, euphoric high of a classic AK and Skunk Special, but with an added firm layer of sweet soothing Indica from Purple Punch. Just perfect for daytime use, Cherry Punch is a master at relieving tension from the body and boosting creativity and productivity.

A very well balanced high, that’ll make your day just wonderful.