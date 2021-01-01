About this product

Genetic lineage: Easy Sativa x Grapefruit

Outdoor: YES, EARLY FINISHER.

Height:Outdoor: 200-250 cm

Yield: Outdoor: 500-700 g/plant

Taste/smell: Grapefruit smell and fruity/pine taste

Effect: Coming up slow but steady, clear energetic high with a mild body stone



It all started from a small seed batch of Grapefruit inbred with Easy Sativa. We then knew we were on to a winner. And so, the project was started back in 1990. An 80% Grapefruit selected due to its early and fast flowering features. It was stabilized over several generations and is now part of our permanent collection, due to the success of the first batch. Outdoor Grapefruit as female seeds was introduced in 2009.



This is a strain that originates from a long maturing Sativa line. That means they need a longer vegetative phase to optimally mature and produce buds. Outdoor Grapefruit starts producing the first pistils around end of July/ beginning of August. It matures early enough to be ready before it becomes too cold. Ideal sowing time is mid April to mid May. We wouldn't recommend pre-growing this cannabis strain indoors in April, because this would cause her to start flowering in May outdoors. She needs the longer days and intensive midsummer sun to keep growing well. Half-open bud structure with thin, serrated fan leaves. The Outdoor Grapefruit will finish end of September to mid October, depending on what latitude you grow.



The Outdoor Grapefruit produces impressively long colas with abundant trichome formation. You will probably have to support the bigger buds or they will succumb to the sheer weight.



The Grapefruit genetics offer a delicious grapefruit taste with a hint of hashish. The effect is long lasting, one that comes on fast. A mix of Sativa head high followed by a relaxing mild body stone sensation.