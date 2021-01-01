About this product

Genetic lineage: AK x Skunk Special

Indoor: 7-8 weeks

Outdoor: NO

Height: Indoor: 60-90 cm

Yield: Indoor: 500-600 g/m²

Taste/smell: Earthy, spicy taste and smell infused with blackberry and raspberry

Effect: pulsating head high with a Indica, bodystone effect



The pure AK is a Sativa/Indica hybrid. Because of the Skunk origins of the AK, Ferry, our master breeder, used a specially selected Skunk Special father to create the Pure AK. Our Pure AK was introduced mid 2010 and has been a huge success ever since. It is one of the fastest finishing strains currently available. From start to finish in just 9 weeks with flowering only taking 7-8 weeks! She even germinates notoriously fast. Usually all will show first signs of life in just 48 to 72 hours. Pure AK produces very uniform plants with very little variation. It has a medium green color.



Chunky buds that have a strong earthy, spicy smell with a pleasant note of fruit. Pure AK produces wart-like, rock-hard nugs. Because of that bud structure she is not suitable for outdoor as she will have mold issues. If you are willing to veg for 4 weeks you will create monsters. The Pure AK responds well to fimming to create multiple buds and is also well suited for SCROGGING. Amazingly high resin production.



Pure AK has a strong, powerful odor; earthy, spicy infused with blackberry and raspberry. A very delectable and complex smell. The high comes on strong and fast. Initially an active head high that transforms into a Indica, body stone effect.