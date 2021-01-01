About this product

Genetic lineage: Purple Power x Maroc

Indoor: 8-9 weeks

Outdoor: YES, EARLY FINISHER. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods

Height:Outdoor: 200-300 cm (The Netherlands)

Yield: Outdoor: 200-300 g/plant (The Netherlands)

Taste/smell: Fruity, citric smell and diesel, purple taste

Effect: More Sativa; an activating and stimulating head high



A cross of our old and trusted Purple Power with a big fat tasty Moroccan mother. The mother was selected on symbol and taste, she adds power and resin production to the Purple Power. Both cannabis strains are super early and the fastest varieties available for outdoor in cold/mountain climates. Purple Maroc can easily deal with high levels of humidity making it the perfect strain for higher altitude regions. Best sowing time for this cannabis strain is end of April.



The Purple Maroc has two phenos. Pheno #1 has a hint of purple in its appearance and has a very fruity almost citrus smell. She has very good trichome production. Pheno #2 is slightly slower in the calyx formation and has wonderfully strong fruity smell.



Purple Maroc is an absolute winner. Some buds will be light purple overloaded with resin. True eye-candy! The high is heady and activating, more Sativa inclined.