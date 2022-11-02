About this product
25mg CBD/CBG per Gummy
Assorted Natural Flavors
Suitable for Day or Night
Fast-Acting Enhanced Effects
The fast-acting effects are possible through a new technology we employ that converts fat-soluble drugs into water-soluble treatments. This results in increased absorption and improved bioavailability rates.
The bottom line is that you feel stronger effects in minutes instead of waiting for milder results to kick in 20 to 30 minutes later.
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. Our flower is cared for by hand from seed to finished flower. All our flowers are slow-dried and cured here on our farm and then hand-trimmed for the best possible quality. Samples from every type of flower strain and other products are submitted to an independent and government-approved testing laboratory to provide you with a third-party analysis of the cannabinoid and terpene content.
All of our tinctures, lotions, and wax are made in-house with the highest quality ingredients.
