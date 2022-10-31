About this product
- 12.81% CBD
- Sativa Dominant Hybrid
- Daytime Use
- Relaxed, Joyous, Soothing
- Hand Trimmed
- Grown by Fern Valley Farms
As the name implies, brace your taste buds for a truly sweet treat! Prior to breaking up and grinding this amazing Super Sour Space Candy CBD hemp flower strain, you cannot help but notice the lingering citrus scent. When put to the grind, that simple fragrance expands into a more complex sour candy aroma that will have your mouth watering.
- Sativa Dominant Hybrid
- Daytime Use
- Relaxed, Joyous, Soothing
- Hand Trimmed
- Grown by Fern Valley Farms
As the name implies, brace your taste buds for a truly sweet treat! Prior to breaking up and grinding this amazing Super Sour Space Candy CBD hemp flower strain, you cannot help but notice the lingering citrus scent. When put to the grind, that simple fragrance expands into a more complex sour candy aroma that will have your mouth watering.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. We are very passionate about providing the highest quality CBD products at the most affordable prices.