- 12.81% CBD

- Sativa Dominant Hybrid

- Daytime Use

- Relaxed, Joyous, Soothing

- Hand Trimmed

- Grown by Fern Valley Farms



As the name implies, brace your taste buds for a truly sweet treat! Prior to breaking up and grinding this amazing Super Sour Space Candy CBD hemp flower strain, you cannot help but notice the lingering citrus scent. When put to the grind, that simple fragrance expands into a more complex sour candy aroma that will have your mouth watering.